The Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday updated the weekly COVID county advisory levels.

All counties in the area are at a red level which is the highest score of 3. Positivity is up in all counties in the area.

Lake County has the highest 7 day all tests positivity rate with 34.91%, followed by LaPorte with 30.47%, Porter with 30.09%, Newton with 27.41%, St. Joseph with 24.58%, Jasper with 23.08% and Starke County with 20.95%.