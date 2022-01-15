Governor Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team.

Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The program honors four outstanding high school students for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments in one of the STEM disciplines. Winning students each receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Treasurer Mitchell, and letterman jackets identifying them as members of the Governor’s STEM Team.

The submission period is open and applications may be submitted via this JotForm.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4.

Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.