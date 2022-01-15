The LaPorte County Government will host a job fair on Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LaPorte County Complex Annex Building 809 State St., in La Porte.
Jobs listed are:
Community Corrections
O Residential & Field Officers (Males & Females)
O Counselor
Juvenile Services
O Youth Specialist
O Cooks
O Educational Coordinator
County Jail
O Deputy Jailers
Plus More
They ask to please bring a resume. Applications will be available onsite.
For more information visit www.laporteco.in.gov/employment or call (219)326-6808 ext: 2203