The LaPorte County Government will host a job fair on Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LaPorte County Complex Annex Building 809 State St., in La Porte.

Jobs listed are:

Community Corrections

O Residential & Field Officers (Males & Females)

O Counselor

Juvenile Services

O Youth Specialist

O Cooks

O Educational Coordinator

County Jail

O Deputy Jailers

Plus More

They ask to please bring a resume. Applications will be available onsite.

For more information visit www.laporteco.in.gov/employment or call (219)326-6808 ext: 2203