The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 44 -year-old Carie Ann Rippe.

Rippe is described as around 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair which may be dyed blonde on occasion, green eyes with pierced ears and pierced nose and a few tattoos.

Rippe has no known employment or vehicles, however previously owned a gold-colored 2010 Ford Escape.

Police added that Rippe has several ties to the north Porter County area, namely Portage and Chesterton, and is also believed to frequent area hotels.

Rippe is wanted on multiple felony warrants for theft, as well as multiple felony warrants for Narcotic Possession.

Tips can be sent anonymously via text or voicemail to 219-309-7760 or via “Submit a Tip” on the Porter County Sheriff’s app.