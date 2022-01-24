REMINDER ON SNOW REMOVAL CONDITION for MICHIGAN CITY With more snow expected through the early morning hours, we cannot predict the Lake Effect that may occur.

Mayor Parry along with the Street Superintendent Shong Smith, have called for a “Snow Removal Condition” until further notice as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for LaPorte County.

The reason for this Snow Removal Condition is to assist our crews to begin cleaning snow from curb to curb.

We would like to remind the citizens of Michigan City about our City ordinances regarding snow removal and parking restrictions. It is important to understand and follow snow removal guidelines for everyone’s safety.

A “snow removal condition” is a formal declaration made by the Mayor, department head for the street department, or the Mayor’s designee. A snow removal condition is made when actual or expected precipitation will create hazardous or dangerous street conditions. This order is to ensure that the most critical roadways in Michigan City are kept open to full capacity at all times.

When a “snow removal condition” has been declared, the two (2) following conditions shall be in effect:

1. No vehicle shall park on a street identified by a street sign as a “snow route.” A “snow route” is a street heavily traveled and a necessary thoroughfare for the movement of traffic in the City.

2. If your street is not designated as a “snow route,” then parking shall be banned on your street according to the following schedule per City Ordinance:

Even-numbered days of the week: No parking shall be permitted on that side of the street with even numbered addresses from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. For example, if you live at 102 Main St., which is an even address, you may not park on your side of the street on an even-numbered day of the week (i.e.: 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.…).

Odd-numbered days of the week: No parking shall be permitted on that side of the street with odd numbered addresses from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. For example, if you live at 103 Main St., which is an Odd address, you may not park on your side of the street on an odd-numbered day of the week (i.e.: 1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.…).

There are numerous City lots that can be utilized for off-street parking, and it is recommended that you move your vehicle from a city lot once the snow has ended.

QUESTIONS??? Please contact Central Services at (219) 873-1500