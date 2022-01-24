Purdue University Northwest (PNW) hosts its annual Homecoming celebration with a month’s lineup of activities for the university community and alumni from Jan. 24 through Feb. 18.

Homecoming is one of the largest spring semester festivities for PNW with a schedule across several weeks that relish the spirit of the PNW Pride, brings students together for fun in-person themes, and welcomes back alumni to attend basketball games and network with current students.

Homecoming 2022 is also a part of PNW’s 5.75 Roaring Ahead year-long celebration, a pivotal academic year recognizing the fifth year of Purdue Northwest and the 75th anniversaries of PNW’s legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central.

The Homecoming celebration gets underway with the Chancellor’s Cup Challenge, benefitting the PNW food pantry, which runs Jan. 24-27. The week-long food drive is designed to help alleviate students’ food insecurity by filling the shelves of the food pantry. For the third consecutive year, the entire PNW community will rally together and participate in a friendly competition to win the coveted Chancellor’s Cup. Colleges, business units and the PNW student body will compete to collect the most food items in order to take home the coveted trophy.

PNW students, faculty and staff will “Decorate the House” during the week of Jan. 24. Participants at both of PNW’s campuses in Hammond and Westville will use provided painting supplies and apply their creativity to designated windows in the theme of PNW, Roaring Ahead and Power Onward. The designs will remain on the windows for the duration of Homecoming.

The culminating act is the MANE Event on Feb. 17. PNW invites alumni and the community to join students, faculty and staff to cheer on the Pride women’s and men’s basketball teams as they host the Lake Superior State University Lakers at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Doors open at the Fitness & Recreation Center at the Hammond campus at 4 p.m.

A full schedule of events and updates, as well as details to RSVP, can be found at pnw.edu/homecoming.