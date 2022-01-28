Horizon Bank’s Executive Vice President and Senior Commercial Credit Officer, Lynn M. Kerber, announced the recent addition of Mark R. Schoettmer as New Vice President, Government Loan Program Manager. Schoettmer will be providing oversight of all government guaranteed commercial programs, including U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S.D.A, and state and local economic development loan programs.

Schoettmer has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry including as a Vice President, SBA Specialist and Vice President, SBA Program Manager. He also had previous roles as Market President and Region President and as a Consumer Lending Manager.

Schoettmer earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University with a major in Finance. He is also completed the Graduate School of Banking at University of Wisconsin Madison. Schoettmer is a volunteer at Southside Animal Rescue in Indianapolis IN.