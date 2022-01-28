The Porter County Substance Abuse Council recently presented several Portage Police Officers with the Law Enforcement Phoenix Award.

This award was established seven years ago by former Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris in response to the unfolding opioid epidemic. For a first responder to receive this award they must have administered Naloxone (Narcan) to an overdose victim who then survives the event. The quick actions of 27 officers resulted in 35 lives saved from opioid overdose this past year.

Portage Police say if you are struggling with addiction, please know that this agency participates in PAARI, the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative. Those seeking assistance with substance abuse can come to the Portage Police Department and they will assist you in finding a treatment facility, assist in arranging transportation to that facility.If you are in possession of controlled substances or paraphernalia you may turn those items over without fear of arrest or prosecution.

This year’s recipients of the Phoenix Award are:

Lieutenant Joseph Mokol

Lieutenant Janis Crafton

Lieutenant Troy Williams

Corporal Robert Nichols

Corporal Laura Lightfoot

Officer Brian Graves

Officer Louis Stanko

Officer Flora McHenry

Officer Daniel Martinez

Officer Ben Tobey

Officer Robert Demitroulas

Officer Steven McGraw

Officer Kathryn Crook

Officer Jacob Wirick

Officer David Hudson

Officer Mark Speckhard

Officer Alex Leighty

Officer Cortney Overton

Officer Creighton Price

Officer Anthony Bohling

Officer Anthony Ortiz

Officer Andrew Smith

Officer Jesus Campos

Officer Demario Hathorne

Officer Gabriel Acevedo

Officer Christopher Leer

Officer Brandon Gardenhire