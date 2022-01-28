To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Auto Show, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place, in addition to serving McCormick Place Station on weekends.

Saturday Extras: An eastbound passenger extra will run on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 19. The train will depart McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue, Michigan City. The extra will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.

The following weekday trains will make flag stops at McCormick Place Feb. 14-18 and Feb. 21 (please note on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21, the SSL will operate a regular weekday schedule):

Note: Eastbound Trains 109, 113, 119, 121, 123 terminate at Carroll Ave.; Train 209 terminates at Gary Metro Center; Trains 9, 17 & 19 terminate in South Bend.

* For other specific station stop times, please view the below special timetables:

WB weekday schedule

EB weekday schedule

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.