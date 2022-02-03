Mayor of the City of La Porte Tom Dermody has issued an Executive Order declaring a snow emergency.

The City of La Porte says the snow emergency lasts through Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

“During this time, parking along emergency snow routes is not permitted.”

As of Wednesday evening, Feb. 2 (an even-numbered day of the month), parking is permitted only on the side of the street that corresponds to even-numbered property addresses.

At 6 p.m. Thursday (an odd-numbered day of the month), parking will only be allowed on the side of the street that corresponds to odd-numbered property addresses.

The City of La Porte says vehicles in violation of the snow emergency declaration may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The full Executive Order can be found on the WIMS Facebook page.

Dermody also announced in a Facebook post that TransPorte will be running from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday “for essential trips only: (work,doctor, and pharmacy).”

Additionally Dermody stated that downtown median snow pile pick up will begin on Friday and that there will most likely be no trash pick up for the remainder of this week and to plan on your normal pick up next week.