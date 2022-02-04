“We understand that at times customers may experience difficulty paying their energy bill and we are committed to implementing ways to help our most vulnerable customers who may need additional assistance,” said Jennifer Montague, NiSource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “We are pleased to see this program become available during the cold winter months when energy bills may be higher than normal.”

SERV is an income-eligible assistance program available for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. To participate, customers must be an active member of the United States Armed Forces, or a former member honorably discharged, with an active NIPSCO residential gas utility account. These funds are earmarked for those who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance.

SILVER is an income-eligible assistance program available for NIPSCO’s senior citizen customers 60 years of age or older who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. Eligible

senior citizens must have an active residential gas utility account with NIPSCO. These funds are reserved for customers who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship Assistance.

To see the full list of requirements for SERV and SILVER, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible. There, customers can also apply for the appropriate program by completing and submitting an online self-attestation form and uploading documentation if required. Applicants should allow 30 business days for the form to be received and processed.

If program requirements are met, a one-time credit will be applied to the applicant’s NIPSCO gas residential utility account.

SERV and SILVER will run from February 1–May 31, or until funds are exhausted. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.