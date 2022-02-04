NIPSCO has created two new energy assistance programs for eligible seniors, active U.S. military and veterans who are struggling to pay past due energy bills. Both programs, Supply Energy Resources to Veterans (SERV) and Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource (SILVER), offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year* to those who qualify.
“We understand that at times customers may experience difficulty paying their energy bill and we are committed to implementing ways to help our most vulnerable customers who may need additional assistance,” said Jennifer Montague, NiSource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “We are pleased to see this program become available during the cold winter months when energy bills may be higher than normal.”
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program available for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. To participate, customers must be an active member of the United States Armed Forces, or a former member honorably discharged, with an active NIPSCO residential gas utility account. These funds are earmarked for those who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance.
SILVER is an income-eligible assistance program available for NIPSCO’s senior citizen customers 60 years of age or older who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. Eligible
senior citizens must have an active residential gas utility account with NIPSCO. These funds are reserved for customers who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship Assistance.
To see the full list of requirements for SERV and SILVER, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible. There, customers can also apply for the appropriate program by completing and submitting an online self-attestation form and uploading documentation if required. Applicants should allow 30 business days for the form to be received and processed.
If program requirements are met, a one-time credit will be applied to the applicant’s NIPSCO gas residential utility account.
SERV and SILVER will run from February 1–May 31, or until funds are exhausted. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local Community Action Agencies or Hardship Agencies may be able to provide additional assistance.
LIHEAP offers support to households falling at or below 60 percent of the state median income, and is fully funded by a federal block grant offered through the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services (HHS). Customers can learn if they qualify for LIHEAP by visiting eap.ihcda.in.gov or calling 2-1-1.
For customers just outside the state median income for LIHEAP, the NIPSCO Hardship Program offers up to $400 in gas bill assistance to households between 151 and 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Hardship funds are available through many of the same local Community Action Agencies where LIHEAP funds are distributed.
NIPSCO offers flexible payment plans to customers that need financial support, including a three-month option, a six-month option and a 12-month option for eligible LIHEAP customers.
Customers can learn more at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
In addition to offering several payment assistance options, NIPSCO provides a number of energy-efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for more information on available programs and other ways to save.
*Terms apply. See NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible for details.