Franciscan Health Michigan City announces a partnership with Signet Health to provide management and advisory services for its behavioral health program, demonstrating a continued commitment to meeting the community’s mental health needs.

Scott Mundell, administrative director of business development at Franciscan Alliance, said that Signet Health has “a wealth of experience and an experienced team focused on behavioral health and rehab.” While Signet is serving in an advisory and management capacity, patient care will still be provided by Franciscan Health, he added.

Signet Health is based in North Richland Hills, Texas, and operates in 30 states. It has become an industry leader in working with hospital leadership to create behavioral health programs rooted in best practices and innovative therapies through their expertise and commitment to advocate for the vulnerable.

“Signet really brings that expertise in managing and operating mental health services, looking at what services are needed in the community and staffing those,” Mundell said.

“It is an honor to partner with Franciscan Health who recognizes the demand for mental health services and chooses to provide a behavioral health continuum of care for their community,” said Joy Figarsky, Signet Health president and chief operating officer. “Franciscan Health Michigan City’s mission driven, future-focused commitment to comprehensive, whole person care will make a difference in many lives. “

The partnership comes as Franciscan Health Michigan City’s 14-bed inpatient behavioral health unit has transitioned to a new facility at the hospital’s legacy campus on Homer Street. The move will provide the potential for future growth with additional beds and services.

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni stressed the necessity of these plans. “Across the nation there has been a tremendous need for access to a full continuum of mental health services for many years. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only exacerbated this need. While many health systems have chosen to leave mental health care in pursuit of more lucrative services, Franciscan Health recognizes how important this service is to our community and the patients that need mental health care,” he said.

“We are excited about our partnership with Signet Health, and we look forward to a bright future together addressing the mental health needs of our patients,” added Mazzoni.