A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing St. Joseph County man.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 79 year old Peter Metcalf. Metcalf is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 157 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black Air Force hat, navy blue coat, shirt, blue jeans, and driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Indiana license plate WA9ND.

Peter is missing from South Bend and was last seen on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Peter Metcalf, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-255-0602 or 911.