Thanks in part to: Indiana Department of Health/Indiana National Guard

When: Wednesday February 16th – Saturday February 19, 2022

Where: Salvation Army 1201 S. Franklin St. Michigan City IN 46360

Time: 2-6 PM CST

NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!

**Rapid and PCR Tests Available**

About the Vaccines: -This is a FREE Vaccine!

-Pfizer is a 2 dose series, available individuals aged 5 years and older

-Moderna is a 2 dose series—available to individuals aged 18 years and older

-Booster doses available as well on site!