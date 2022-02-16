NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives, the company has announced.

In its seventh year, NIPSCO’s grant provides $60,000 in funding for environmental restoration and education projects throughout the NIPSCO service territory.

Last year’s 18 grant recipients included environmental groups, community groups, schools and other nonprofit organizations.

Projects included wetland restoration, the Smithsonian water/ways education exhibit, forest school programming support, pollinator protection initiatives, outdoor and environmental education and several projects at the Indiana Dunes, Indiana’s National Park.

Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted now

through April 1, 2022, with grant awards announced the week of Earth Day. Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.

Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation. The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests on the following areas: quality, strategic potential, community impact, public benefit and management.

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.

To see what NIPSCO is doing to support the environment of northern Indiana, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.