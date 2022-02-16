Horizon Bank announced a grant has been awarded to Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City.

The grant awarded was for $30,000 to be paid over a three year period. A check in the amount of $10,000 was presented on February 2 by Noe Najera, Senior Vice President of Retail Lending to Samantha Bean, LCA Marketing Manager; Nelsy Marcano, Education Director; and Janet Bloch, LCA Executive Director .

NIPSCO says the grant money will be used to fund LCA Community Engagement and Education Programs with strategic initiatives that focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and integrating those values into the programs. Funds will also help provide a wide variety of free and low-cost programming to children and adults throughout LaPorte County and the surrounding region, free student learning tour field trips that help enrich the lives of local students, family days, arts outreach programming, health promotion through the arts, teens art council, first Fridays and community engagement.