Franciscan Health announced that board-certified family medicine physician Michael (Miguel) Pena, MD, is now welcoming new patients as he joins the team at Franciscan Physician Network Chesterton Health and Emergency Center.

Dr. Pena received his training at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and had his residency at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill.

His clinical interests include Diabetes mellitus type 2, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, preventive care and weight management.

Franciscan Health Physician Network Chesterton Health and Emergency Center is located at 770 Indian Boundary Road, Suite 200. Virtual visits are available. To make an in-person or online appointment, call (219) 921-2000.