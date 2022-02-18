A conservation officer Thursday evening helped out an elderly couple who was lost and looking for Indiana Dunes State Park campground, according to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

A District 10 Conservation Officer found an elderly couple in a camper van. They had decided the road conditions were too poor to continue their cross country trip to Georgia and left the interstate looking for the campground.

Due to the weather conditions, the couple became lost until approached by the officer who led them to their campsite.