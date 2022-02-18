Indiana Conservation Officers announced Thursday they have arrested three Chicago men on multiple wildlife violations.

The arrests stem from an investigation that originated on the evening of Feb. 15, when conservation officers were contacted after witnesses reported shots coming from a vehicle illuminating a rural area with a spotlight.

Shortly after the call, a Newton County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle matching the suspected vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. While on the stop, the deputy observed blood on the vehicle’s license plate and a freshly killed deer in the bed of the truck.

Conservation officers arrived on scene, and the investigation determined the three occupants, 35 year-old Perfecto Torres Fuentes, 43 year-old Elvis Gandara and 33 year-old Julian Jasso were involved in the illegal taking of the deer. All three were arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail on multiple misdemeanor wildlife violations.

A shotgun, spotlight, the involved vehicle, and additional items were seized as evidence.

Conservation Officers in both Indiana and Illinois have recently received multiple complaints of this type of activity near the Indiana-Illinois state line. The DNR says if you see or suspect wildlife violations, call DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR.