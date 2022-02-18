The Re-Opening of Michigan City Government Buildings to the Public & Allowing Michigan City Boards/Commissions to resume in-person meetings. Mayor Duane Parry has recently issued Executive Order No. 01-2022. Pursuant to said Order, effective Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Michigan City government buildings, including City Hall, will re-open to the general public without the necessity of advanced appointments. Also, effective Monday, February 28, 2022, all Michigan City Boards and Commissions may resume in-person meetings.