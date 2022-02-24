Jaeger -UniTek Sealing Solutions proudly announced the promotion of Colton Phelan, Kyle Upp and Owen Strieter to key sales leadership roles.

Phelan is promoted to Vice President of Sales and will lead all activities in managing the development of new sealing solutions to serve Jaeger’s automotive, industrial and recreational vehicle customers. Upp and Strieter are now promoted to Market Managers, Recreational Vehicles.

“We are proud of Colton’s achievements in helping customers develop best -in-class sealing products and his creation of an outstanding sales organization. His automotive, industrial and recreational vehicle background, combined with his polymeric technical skills in material selection, profile geometries and sealing applications, position him to multiply results with our customers in innovating new profile extrusion solutions”, commented, Kevin Casey, President.

Kyle Upp and Owen Strieter joined Jaeger -UniTek in 2021 as Key Account Managers serving the recreational vehicle market with the rapidly expanding use of Flip ‘N Seal ®, a patented state-of-the-art Slide-Out Sealing System. Upp resides in La Porte and is a graduate of Purdue University where he majored in Organizational Leadership and Supervision while playing baseball for the Boilers. Strieter is also a LaPorte resident and graduate of Indiana University where he majored in Management and Administration while playing football for the Hoosiers.

According to Phelan, Vice President of Sales, “Our customers continue to rapidly adopt and expand their use of our Flip ‘N Seal ® products across many RV vehicle platforms. Both Kyle and Owen are naturals to be promoted to Market Managers in helping both our exclusive OEM distribution partner, Collins and Company and our customers solve their most challenging RV sealing applications. Both Kyle and Owen are highly motivated and thoroughly enjoy assisting customers in the conversion to the Flip ‘N Seal® Integrated Slide-Out Sealing System.”

Jaeger-UniTek Sealing Solutions, Inc. is an engineered rubber and thermoplastic profile extrusion manufacturer serving automotive, industrial and recreational vehicle industries. Jaeger-UniTek is a member of the Jäger Group, a global organization, headquartered in Hanover, Germany and is a fourth generation, privately held corporation.

For further inquiries about Jaeger-UniTek, please contact Macie Truex at macie.truex@jaeger-unitek.com