La Porte High School graduate John Wilcox is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) and his fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.

Wilcox, a La Porte resident, is the son of John and Cindy Wilcox. He is attending Ball State University and majoring in legal studies.

“This internship has been a great opportunity for me to work in a professional environment,” Wilcox said. “I have learned a lot about the inner workings of state government and met a lot of state officials. My favorite part of the internship has been helping constituents solve issues they are dealing with.”

As a legislative intern, Wilcox corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.

“For John and his fellow interns, this opportunity provides valuable experience in a professional setting,” Pressel said. “He works hard every day to serve Hoosiers and manages a lot of important tasks. It’s always exciting to watch young students learn and grow, and I appreciate John’s work ethic and passion for helping others.”

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.

