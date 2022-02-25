The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is stepping up patrols to help curb dangerous and aggressive driving. The enforcement campaign runs through Monday, March 21.

The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. It also comes at a time when roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation.

The LCSO says in response, deputies are conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

The LCSO says alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts are some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.