The Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau has identified a vehicle of interest that may be associated with a fatal traffic crash that occurred February 20, in Niles.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:42AM a 9-1-1 call was received involving a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the area of South 3rd Street and Brooks Street, Niles Township. Berrien County Sheriff Deputies and additional first responders were dispatched to the scene identifying a female subject, Monica Clubb of Niles, seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle. Clubb was immediately transported by SMCAS to Memorial Hospital, later succumbing to her injuries.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau released photos of a black possible Jeep Compass or other unknown smaller SUV. The vehicle appeared at the scene shortly after responders arrived and then left.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone recognizes or knows the owner or occupant of this vehicle to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 269-983-7111 extension 7224 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).