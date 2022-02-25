City of La Porte Police Chief Brettin swore in Alexander Mendoza, Peter Pienta, Dalton Pflughaupt, and Patrick Quail on Wednesday as new Patrol Officers for the LaPorte City Police Department.

Chief Brettin also swore in Anthony Ring as a Reserve Officer for the LaPorte Police Department. Anthony is currently employed with the LaPorte Fire Department. Anthony swore in as a Reserve Officer to become a member of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) currently being put together for the LaPorte Police Department. Anthony is a Emergency Medical Technician whom will assist The ERT team with their duties.