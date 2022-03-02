Porter County Triad had their monthly meeting Tuesday morning at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter County Triad is a partnership of law enforcement, area seniors, senior health care providers, clergy, social service organizations and state and local agencies “dedicated to creating a sense of belonging among the experienced and valued segment of our society, our seniors.”

Members of Triad felt it was time to update Porter County on what Triad has been doing.

They wanted to address the critical issues facing Porter County, which include the work being done in educating the public on Project Lifesaver, and several other social problems they are dealing with inside and outside the criminal justice program.

The issues included the homelessness problem, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, mental health and substance abuse, and what’s been done to keep everyone, including seniors, safe and healthy.

They were also joined by Congressman Mrvan via Zoom.