A crash on I-65 Friday morning resulted in 2 people sustaining injuries.

Indiana State Police say that at 5:43 a.m troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that had occurred on the southbound side of I-65, 3 miles north of the Lowell exit. The crash involved two semi-tractors and resulted in injuries to both drivers.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Volvo tractor pulling one trailer was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the right lane due to an unknown mechanical issue. A Peterbilt was also traveling in the right lane at interstate speeds behind the Volvo. As the Peterbilt approached the slower moving Volvo, it attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unable to do so, resulting in the Peterbilt striking the Volvo in a rear-end collision, causing the Peterbilt to run off the roadway and overturn where it came to rest. The Volvo pulled onto the right shoulder where it came to a complete stop. The trailer being pulled by the Volvo was damaged which resulted in its contents being spilled across all lanes of travel. All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, with traffic only being able to get by on the left shoulder.

During the crash events, the driver of the Peterbilt became trapped in his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. A good Samaritan who stopped on-scene pulled the driver from the vehicle and upon his arrival, Trooper Austin Robertson placed a tourniquet on the driver’s injured leg to control bleeding. The driver was then transported to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for treatment. The driver of the Volvo was also transported to Saint Anthony’s with complaint of pain.