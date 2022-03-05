The Chesterton Police Department is reporting the recent theft of two catalytic converters and the attempted theft of another, the Town of Chesterton stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to police, sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, someone cut the exhaust and removed both the front and rear catalytic converters of a vehicle parked at the Franciscan Health Center, 801 Michael Drive.

A few days earlier, sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, someone made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the catalytic converter of a delivery van belonging to The Flower Cart, 145 S. Calumet Road. “An unknown suspect(s) was able to cut one pipe on the part but not the other, leaving the catalytic converter attached by damaged,” the CPD said.