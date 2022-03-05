Ogden Dunes Police Department on Friday gave an update on the bridge situation in the town.

Police Chief Jeremy Ogden says he’s had further discussions with the engineer from U. S Steel. The parts have been ordered to repair the bridge, however; the repair will take until approximately March 25. During this time, they will have an extra officer working dayshift 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. traffic control. Ogden is asking the public to remain patient, and follow the officers instructions so that they can all get through this as safely as possible.

More information and updates can be found on the Ogden Dunes Police Facebook page.