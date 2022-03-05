New Buffalo’s boat ramp will be opening for the season in the next few weeks and the city has announced changes.

Cash will no longer be accepted at the boat ramp. This season all launch fees and season passes will be paid on the new kiosk.

The City of New Buffalo also says if you are purchasing a season pass, to pay at the kiosk by entering your trailer plate, then take your receipt to one of the attendants and they will issue you your season pass. If you are purchasing a daily launch pass, you’ll also pay at the kiosk, by entering your trailer plate. They ask to place your receipt on your dash, so parking enforcement can verify that you have paid for the day.

Kayakers will enter their vehicle plate, unless they have a trailer. The city tells kayakers that if they have a trailer, to enter their trailer plate and place their receipt on the dash. The city also says to make sure kayakers park in the designated kayak area.

The city still has attendants on duty to assist and answer questions while they make the transition to this new system.