Indiana Dunes National Park announced that the National Park Service is no longer requiring that masks be worn inside buildings at Indiana Dunes National Park.

They say however, it is strongly suggested that non-vaccinated individuals wear a mask inside or when social distancing is not possible.

Fully vaccinated people who wish to continue wearing masks are free to do so.

Additionally Indiana Dunes National Park says that everyone should also continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene like hand washing.