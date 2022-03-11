South Shore Line passengers are advised that the Transportation Security Administration mask order is extended until April 18, 2022. The order mandates the use of masks or face coverings for all SSL passengers and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to the TSA security directive, SSL employees continue to follow the Federal Railroad Administration’s “Emergency Order Requiring Face Mask Use in Railroad Operations,” effective until further notice.

The directives require the use of masks in all SSL stations and trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. The SSL says employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate are subject to removal from trains. If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge. Passengers are reminded that social distancing on trains and at stations is recommended when possible.

Pursuant to the TSA order, certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.