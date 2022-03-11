Thursday, Governor Holcomb signed legislation into law HEA 1222 that would continue a grant program that has expanded access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services across the state of Indiana. The program is known as the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (or CCBHC) program. CCBHCs are designed to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services to vulnerable individuals; with an emphasis on the provision of 24-hour crisis care, utilization of evidence-based practices, care coordination and integration with physical health care.

In Indiana, there are currently 18 CCBHC grantees throughout the state that are recipients of federal grants designed to jumpstart the CCBHC program. Porter-Starke Services participated in one of Indiana’s first pilot projects for CCHBC in 2016 and was one of the state’s CCBHC grant recipients in 2020. Porter-Strake Services says results have so far shown an improvement in both mental and physical health indicators for clients enrolled in the program. HEA 1222 will build upon these successes.

“Around the state our community providers have seen demand for services sky rocket” said Zoe Frantz, chief executive officer for the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers. “That’s why today’s announcement, of Governor Holcomb signing the CCBHC legislation into law is such incredible news for the continued work of these programs and the people they serve every day. Ultimately, this program gives providers more tools to ensure those in need, will get the help they need when they reach out.”

According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, CCBHCs have played a “transformative role” in “addressing workforce shortages, creating a more integrated care delivery system, and ensuring providers meet quality metrics.” Porter- Starke Services says that providers advocating for HEA 1222 see the legislation as an opportunity to provide better access and higher quality care through the state.

“Porter-Starke Services has been building up our services to meet the CCBHC standards of care for a few years now,” said Matthew Burden, President/CEO of Porter-Starke Services. “It allows us to provide greater access to essential, evidence-based behavioral health services that are regarded as best practice throughout the nation. We have already been seeing the positive outcomes of the CCBHC approach first-hand and are excited to see Indiana moving in this direction.”

“The legislation, HEA 1222, that was signed into law today requires the state to develop a plan for the expansion of the CCBHC program by November 1, 2022. The behavioral health community has already seen demonstrable results from the CCBHC program and looks forward to supporting the Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) in developing a statewide infrastructure that meets the growing need for mental health services in Indiana,” said Steve McCaffrey, CEO of Mental Health America of Indiana. “We’re grateful for the leadership of Rep Cindy Ziemke, Rep Ann Vermilion, Sen. Mike Crider and the other members of the Indiana General Assembly, Department of Mental Health and Addiction, and Governor Holcomb for the passage of this critical mental health legislation.”

For more information on CCBHCs, visit the CCBHC Success Center, here. For more information about Porter-Starke Services, visit www.porterstarke.org.