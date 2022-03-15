Yesterday afternoon (3/14) at approximately 3:29 PM, deputies responded to a hit and run crash involving a Michigan City Area Schools school bus and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road.

Deputy Evan Doperalski arrived at the scene and met with the bus driver. He learned a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) being driven by a male driver had crashed into the rear of the bus. The driver pulled alongside the bus and briefly made contact with the bus driver. After learning the LCSO had been contacted, the SUV left the scene traveling northbound on Wozniak Road.

As the scene investigation was ongoing, Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer was responding to the area to assist. He located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound along CR 400 North. At the intersection of CR 400 North and Wozniak Road, he initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Michael J. ADAMS (50 YOA) of Michigan City. Following a roadside investigation, ADAMS was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). ADAMS was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash (Class B-Misdemeanor). ADAMS was released from the LCJ last night after a cash bond was posted on his behalf.

There were approximately 30 passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash – none of which reported any injuries.

Assisting: Deputy John Roby Jr.