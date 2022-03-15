Yesterday afternoon (3/14) at approximately 4:17 PM, Deputy Ryan Elcock was traveling eastbound on US 20 east of Fail Road. An eastbound US 20 passenger vehicle, traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, proceeded to pass Deputy Elcock on the right.

Deputy Elcock initiated a traffic stop near CR 250 East on US 20. The passenger was identified as Kameron R. MARTIN (29 YOA) of South Bend. It was determined MARTIN was a wanted person by authorities in Elkhart County and he was immediately taken into custody. Through further investigation, a Canik 9mm pistol was recovered from within the interior of the vehicle.

MARTIN was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for Possession of a Handgun, Prior Felony Conviction (L5 Felony), and a hold was placed on him for Elkhart County authorities. MARTIN remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond.

This morning at approximately 12:33 AM, Deputy William Masterson III observed a vehicle traveling on US 421 near SR 2. A registration check with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles found that Chad E. BARRON (33 YOA) of Kingsbury, the registered owner of the vehicle, had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by authorities in Marshall County.

The vehicle turned into and parked in the lot of the closed service station located at 2913 South US 421. Deputy Masterson pulled in behind the vehicle and positively identified a male subject standing near the vehicle as BARRON. BARRON was immediately taken into custody. A Taurus 9mm pistol was recovered from within the interior of the vehicle during the investigation.

Chief Deputy RONALD C. HEEG BARRON was transported to the LCJ and was arrested for Carrying a Handgun without a Permit (Class A-Misdemeanor), Driving While Suspended, Prior Violation (Class A-Misdemeanor) and a hold was placed on him for Marshall County authorities. BARRON remains housed in the LCJ and is being held Major without bond.

HEATH A. HAFERKAMP Assisting: Deputies Shayne Landry, Austin Epple, Michael Sweet and Westville Police Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations.

Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.