Michigan City Police are investigating a shooting that occured Sunday night on Barker Avenue.

At around 10:30 p.m. dispatch received 9-1-1 calls for shots fired in the area of 204 W Barker Avenue and that someone had possibly been shot. Initial reports indicated that no one had been struck by gunfire, but officers later learned that the victim was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non-life threatening injuries by an unknown third party.

Officers looked for evidence and witnesses. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

Detectives continue to work the investigation by interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and gathering video surveillance.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088, or email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.