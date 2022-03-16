La Porte County Sheriff John T. Boyd announces the release of the 2021 Annual Report. The report contains crime related and statistical information in the following categories calls for service, information in the areas of offenses, arrests, crashes, citations, the Jail Division, the Warrants Division, and the Civil Division. “This year’s report reveals an overall reduction in major cases that were investigated, specifically in the areas, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts. However, just as there were some reductions, there were also increases in certain statistical areas,” stated Sheriff Boyd.

The number of calls for service in 2021 decreased by .01%. A total of 28,899 calls for service were handled by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office as compared to 28,903 calls for service in 2020. Offenses generating an incident report increased by 1.14%. A total of 2,741 offenses were investigated in 2021 as compared to 2,710 in 2020.

Major cases in 2021 decreased by 10%. A total of 549 major cases were investigated in 2021 as compared to 607 being investigated in 2020. More specifically, the following major crime categories saw significant reductions: homicides, kidnapping (Abduction), rape, robbery, burglary and motor vehicle thefts. Sheriff Boyd stated, “We are very pleased by the sharp reduction in the violent crime categories. Violent incidents are very traumatic for the victims and dangerous for everyone involved,” stated Sheriff Boyd.

In 2021, a total of 3,132 subjects were arrested, an increase of 8% from 2020. A total of 2,302 traffic citations were issued in 2021. A total of 4,803 traffic warnings were issued to motorists by Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Sheriff Boyd stated, “We are pleased that deputies are using their discretion to issue warnings, and citations when necessary to correct the driving behaviors of motorists on all La Porte County roadways.”

A total of 1, 281 crashes were investigated in 20 2 1 , a 9 % increase from the previous year ( 20 20 – 1,176 ) . Of those, 285 personal injury crashes were investigated last year. Eleven (11) fatality crashes were investigated in 2021 by deputies as compared to ten (10) in 2020. Alcohol related crashes investigated by deputies decreased. In 2021, 67 alcohol related crashes were investigated as to compared to 75 in 2020, an 11% decrease.

Sheriff Boyd stated, “High-Visibility traffic enforcement remains one of our biggest priorities. As a result, we are very pleased with the reduction in the overall number of alcohol related crashes. It is our belief that our enforcement efforts, zero tolerance of those who operate while impaired and our ongoing public awareness initiatives played a significant factor in the reduction.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue and receive federally funded grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. These grants allow additional deputies to be deployed at no additional cost to the taxpayers. In addition, select deputies are trained and now working the Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative, a program funded by federal monies and administered by Indiana HIDTA.

The La Porte County Jail booked in 4,049 subjects in 2021, a 25% increase over 2020. The average daily population of inmates confined to the jail was 306. A total of 367,647 meals were prepared by the jail’s contracted food service company, Tiger Correctional Services.

The Warrants Division received 2,433 new warrants for processing and data entry in 2021. A total of 1,749 criminal arrest warrants were served in 2021.

Transparency with the citizens of La Porte County remains a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office. The entire annual report, along with the entire Jail Division annual report, will be published on the agency’s website: www.laportecountysheriff.com.