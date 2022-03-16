A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police pursued a vehicle reported stolen on I-65, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says.

At around 11:15 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Highway Interdiction Team attempted to make a traffic stop on I-65 near the Jasper County line. Police say a 2017 Porsche reported stolen out of Chicago had been following another vehicle too closely. As the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the Porsche accelerated heading southbound on I-65. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade officers, making an illegal U-turn at a high rate of speed near Fair Oaks Farm. The stolen Porsche continued at a high rate of speed northbound on I-65, and later lost control; crashing in the center median near Route 10 in Jasper County. The suspect fled on foot and officers with the Lake County and Jasper County Sheriff’s Departments chased the suspect. The suspect was eventually arrested in the vicinity of a camping area near Route 10.

Officers recovered two handguns, an AR-15 rifle and roughly two pounds of suspected marijuana from inside the vehicle. The guns had serial numbers scratched off.

One male, a convicted felon, was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.