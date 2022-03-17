Mattress manufacturer Corsicana Mattress celebrated the grand opening of its new 165,000-square-foot facility on Wednesday.

Corsicana executives and their team were joined by local political, civic and business leaders. The renovated and redesigned facility will house the company’s domestic boxed bed manufacturing and employ 350 workers at full capacity.

“Corsicana’s decision to select La Porte County, Indiana has been a genuine game changer for the central area of our county. We are appreciative for every partner stepping up to the plate to make this project a reality in Pinola,” stated commissioner Sheila Matias, president of the La Porte county board of commissioners. “To bring life back into this large property and bring 350 new jobs is really significant. We’re proud to welcome Corsicana to Indiana and look forward to continuing our productive and supportive relationship.”

Located at 755 S 500 West in La Porte, Ind, the company expects to produce more than 1,500 domestically made boxed beds per day which will help reduce wait times and implement same-day shipping.

In addition to the new facility in La Porte County, Indiana, the company has recently opened a new 3,200-square-foot sourcing facility in North Carolina, and broken ground on its new 376,000-square-foot headquarters in the company’s hometown of Corsicana, Texas.