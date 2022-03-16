Ogden Dunes is informing the public that beginning May 1, you will be required to have your 2022 Parking Permits.

Police say you can purchase them beginning Monday, March 21. Town Hall Window Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Residents are eligible for one vehicle parking sticker at no cost when home association dues are paid. Additional vehicle stickers are available for purchase at $35 each, made payable to the Town of Ogden Dunes.

Golf Cart permits are $35. A completed golf cart inspection form and Proof of insurance will be required.

Watercraft permits are $20. Police say these permits are required if you plan to leave your watercraft on the beach and you will need to complete a Watercraft Information form.

Payment for Golf Cart and Watercraft permits should also be made payable to the Town of Ogden Dunes.

Police say the current state of the beach is much improved from previous years, however; police do suggest that you go down to the beach and verify that there will be a place for your watercraft before purchasing a permit.

There are several ways to acquire one of these permits. Police say you may complete your permit request form and mail it with your payment(s) to Town Hall at the address below, drop it in the police drop box outside Town Hall, or you can stop into Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. All forms are available in the lobby 24/7 for your convenience.

If you choose to mail or use the drop box, police say to complete the proper forms, and return them with your payment and a self-addressed stamped envelope. Your permits will then be mailed to you. If you do not include a self-addressed stamped envelope, permits will be put in an envelope with your last name and address then left in the lobby for pick up. If you do not want police to leave your permits in the lobby, please ask to enclose a note letting them know how you plan to receive your permits.

Dog tags are also available for $5 per dog and required by ordinance for any dog kept within the limits of the town. Hardship passes are not currently available. Police say they will keep you updated as to when you can pick those up.

Ogden Dunes Police says you can contact them if you have questions or concerns.