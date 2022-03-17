The City of Valparaiso announced George Douglas has been named its Director of Development.

The new position integrates the roles of Economic Development Director and Redevelopment Director, creating a unified office dedicated to attracting and supporting business and economic development to the City of Valparaiso.

Douglas will be stepping down from his role as City Councilman prior to assuming the new position.

Douglas is a lifelong Valparaiso resident and longtime community leader. Early on in his career, he served in planning and economic development roles under Mayor David Butterfield. He has also served on the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and the Valparaiso City Council. In the private sector, Douglas worked with Indiana Beverage for more than a decade, ultimately serving as senior vice president, with roles in operations, business development, community and governmental affairs. He has most recently been involved in commercial real estate and as a partner with Peddler’s Pizza Pub in downtown Valparaiso. Douglas is also a longtime community volunteer, currently serving in board positions with the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, the McMillan Family Foundation, Pines Village Retirement Communities, and PACT. He is a graduate of Purdue University. He and his wife, Julie Bodensteiner Douglas have raised three children in Valparaiso.