The Gary Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Stanley Steele.

Steele has been missing since March 4 and detectives have exhausted all leads in attempting to locate him.

He is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Stanley Steele requires medication for medical conditions and is known to frequent 5th Avenue between Jackson Street and Garfield Street in Gary.

Anyone with information on Stanley Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209, call the Gary Police Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call dispatch.

You may also call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s REPORT-A-CRIME Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.