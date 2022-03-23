The City of Portage Streets and Sanitation Department is reminding residents about the upcoming new trash and recycling routes.

The department says the city is experiencing an “unprecedented growth in the housing market.”

New subdivisions are being developed throughout the community. The Portage Streets and Sanitation Department says this increase of residential stops within the current assigned routes requires the department to make changes. Route boundaries are being moved to balance the load among four established days Monday through Thursday.

The following new boundaries will be adjusted and take effect starting Monday, March 28. The department says “if your address is close to a current boundary being moved within your service trash day, this may involve you.”

The new Monday boundary is north of Stone Avenue and West of Willowcreek.

The new Tuesday boundary is south of Stone Avenue and West of Willowcreek.

The new Wednesday boundary: North of Central Avenue and East of Willowcreek.

The new Thursday boundary is south of Central Avenue and East of Willowcreek.

This notification will send out reminders “sometime late this week.”

For questions or concerns, contact the department by phone or by email at PSD@portage-in.com .