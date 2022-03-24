The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be 29 year-old Thomas Back, from Walkerton. When these crimes occurred, he was a resident of Westville. After reviewing the results of the investigation, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office requested a warrant for Mr. Back’s arrest. Back was arrested on Monday, March 21, and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail. His bond was set at $20,005.00.

The charges are the following:

“35-42-4-4(b)(2) Level 4 Felony: Child Exploitation-Same as 7153, but aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(c)(2)

35-42-4-4(d) Level 5 Felony: Possession of Child Pornography with an aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(e)(2)

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless/until proven guilty in court.