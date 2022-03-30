Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:

Indiana’s voter registration deadline is April 4 th . Registering to vote and checking your status for the 2022 primary can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On April 4 th , online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.

Absentee in-person Voting begins on April 5th. Voting absentee in-person is open from April 5, 2022 to May 2, 2022. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person. Contact your County Clerk's office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person. Voting absentee in-person is Indiana's terminology for early voting in person at a county's specified polling locations.

“Indiana is continuing to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections,” Secretary Sullivan said. “With the ability to register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com, it’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to check their voter registration status and take part in the elections process.”