A 17-year-old Illinois resident was placed under arrest Tuesday after police used a helicopter to find the suspect, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 a.m. the Lake County Aviation Unit began tracking a suspect in an Indiana State Police Pursuit on I-80/94. Indiana State police had been following a silver passenger car from approximately the 24 mile marker of I-80/94 in Porter County, but lost the suspect vehicle at the truck stops at Burr Street in Gary. Aviation Unit members were able to keep the suspect in view and provide information about his movements to officers on the ground throughout the chase. Gary police officers joined in and assisted with the pursuit.

The suspect reentered I-80/94, then exited at Cline Avenue, and Gary police officers and Lake County police officers subsequently intercepted the vehicle.

The vehicle became disabled at Cline Avenue and Ridge Road and the driver fled on foot.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers pursued the suspect on foot to the Peoples Bank branch located on Ridge Road and arrested him behind the bank.

Officers had observed the suspect throw a handgun, which was later recovered and found to be loaded.

A 17-year-old male from Momence, Illinois was taken into custody.