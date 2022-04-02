The La Porte County Health Department is sharing the information that the FDA has approved a second COVID-19 booster for the following groups:

-A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

-A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to

individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least 4 months

after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are

people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

-A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.