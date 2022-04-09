The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department recently welcomed the Steady Stitchers Sewing Group to its new “home” in the park facility at 1640 First St.

The group, which is part of Purdue Extension Homemakers, takes in donations and makes items to donate to the less fortunate in the community.

As part of the transition to operating the Activity Center for Older Adults, the department collaborated with other community partners to move the Steady Stitchers from the basement.

The group celebrated the new location with its Lend-A-Hand Day Thursday, drawing dozens of volunteers to help with sewing projects. The Unity Foundation of La Porte County funded the moving expenses. La Porte High School football players volunteered to help as well.

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department is telling the public to check back on information regarding upcoming classes offered to the public by the Steady Stitchers.