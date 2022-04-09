Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon announced Friday another graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command.

Balon stated , “As Chief of Police, I consider it a vital part of my role to create and facilitate a viable succession plan for the Valparaiso Police Department (VPD). This includes developing and mentoring future leaders of the department.

One of the ways the department does this is by sending potential leaders to Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command.

This is a 10-week training course that teaches police officers, holding the rank of Sergeant and above, how to run a police organization efficiently and effectively.

To date the VPD has four administrators, two lieutenants, and one sergeant, that have successfully completed this intense course.

Balon attended the graduation of VPD’s most recent attendee, Detective Sergeant Mark LaMotte, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.