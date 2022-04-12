The La Porte Water Department’s system flushing will begin this weekend, according to Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Beginning Sunday, April 17 and continuing for the next three to four weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Werner said this critical process helps to maintain the city’s water infrastructure and improve overall water quality.

“Once again, we appreciate our residents’ patience and understanding as we begin this necessary process,” Werner said. “Though sometimes inconvenient, water flushing is an important part of maintaining our system and providing quality service to all who live in the City of La Porte.”

Discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas as a result of the hydrant flushing. Werner said though the water is safe to drink, discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing. He advises residents to check their water before doing laundry to prevent staining clothes. He said if clothes do become stained, avoid drying and contact the Water Department for a rust removing solution.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.